In Romania the National Bank has continued its rate hiking cycle to bring accelerated inflation under control. In the Czech Republic a koruna appreciation weighs on inflation which motivated the Czech National Bank to put its rate hiking cycle on pause. Q1 Growth accelerated in Serbia. While inflation lingers around historic lows, the central bank left the key policy rate unchanged at an all-time low. Romania The cyclical upswing has been very strong in Romania with economic growth at 6.8 % in 2017. GDP growth was primarily driven by domestic demand and particularly household consumption expenditure which has expanded by 9.9 % in 2017. The unemployment rate has decreased to its lowest level in March (4.5 %, sa, Eurostat) while the unmet labor demand has not yet accelerated further,...

