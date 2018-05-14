Tiger creek animal sanctuary announces expanded services under new flagship

Tyler, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2018) - Tiger Missing Link Foundation operating as Tiger Creek Wildlife Refuge is a 22-year-old non-profit organization that has focused almost exclusively on big cats, but Tiger Creek says that exclusivity will soon be a thing of the past!



Work is already underway on the master plan that includes a 100-acre expansion. Visitors to the sanctuary will notice several construction areas on the ground and may hear the buzz of equipment overhauling an adjacent property acquired by the refuge in 2014.



"The facility is not the only thing expanding," says Director, Brian Werner. "We are also expanding services. We want to better benefit all animals, to include domestics, and other wildlife that are endangered before it's too late."



For years Tiger Creek has silently rescued an assortment of diverse species, but under the new flagship, National Foundation for Rescued Animals operating as Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary the organization is breaking their silence. The Sanctuary is ready to share their extended rehabilitation and conservation efforts with the world.



Guests are encouraged to visit, learn all about the new expansion, and follow them on Facebook for the most current news! Visit Tiger Creek in person 7 days a week from 10am to 4pm. Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is located at 17552 FM 14 Tyler, Texas 75706 and online at www.tigercreek.org



Media Contact:

Emily Owen

9038581008

tigress1@tigerlink.org