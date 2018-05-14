Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ADT Inc. - ADT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ADT Inc. ("ADT" or the "Company") (NYSE: ADT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether ADT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

In January 2018, ADT conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing approximately 105 million shares of ADT common stock to the investing public priced at $14.00 per share. On March 15, 2018, ADT announced its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. Contrary to analyst expectations, ADT reported an adjusted loss for the fourth quarter of $0.06 per share, excluding special items. Following this news, ADT's share price fell $1.28, or 12.54%, to close at $8.93 on March 15, 2018. Since the IPO, ADT's common stock price has fallen to below $9.00 per share, representing a decline of more than 35% from the IPO price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP