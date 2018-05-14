Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2018) - Ross Orr, CEO of BacTech Environmental speaks on the company's technology than cleans up historic mine tailings while solving the acid mine draining problem.





BacTech Environmental is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of May 14 - May 27, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

BacTech Environmental: (CSE: BAC)

BacTech's core technology, called "bioleaching", employs naturally-occurring bacteria, harmless to both humans and the environment, to oxidize the sulphide materials left behind after years of mining. The tailings may contain ores and related materials contaminated by arsenic and other substances that are poisonous to humans and animals, as well as harmful to the local environment. The sulphides in the tailings react (oxidize) with the atmosphere to create an acidic solution called acid rock drainage ("ARD"), which leaches into the surrounding area over time.

