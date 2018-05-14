Total Mortgage Services, LLC: Total Mortgage Continues Expansion with New Rhode Island Branch

CRANSTON, RI / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2018 / Total Mortgage has opened a new branch in Cranston. This is Total Mortgage's third location in Rhode Island and its eighteenth nationwide.

The branch will be run by Branch Manager Domenic Apostolico, and will additionally service parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

"I have known Dom for a number of years and am thrilled to have him and his team as part of the Total family," says Mike Duda, Director of Retail Sales for Total Mortgage. "This is truly a special group of people who exemplify what we look for in business partners. Dom brings over 25 years in the business and the office collectively brings a sense of team work, professionalism, camaraderie, and integrity to everything they do. They embody the customer experience everyone at Total Mortgage, from top to bottom, is trying to achieve."

Since joining Total Mortgage, Domenic's Cranston branch has already made a name for themselves, finishing as one of the top branches in loan locks and originations last month.

About Total Mortgage: Total Mortgage Services, LLC is an industry-leading direct-to consumer retail mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The company has been included in Inc. Magazines' list of America's Fastest Growing companies in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, has been voted a top workplace in Connecticut for two straight years, and originated over $1B in residential mortgages in 2016. They are currently licensed in 45 states and DC. NMLS #2764.

Contact:

Mike Duda

Phone: 203-258-5626

Email: mduda@totalmortgage.com

SOURCE: Total Mortgage Services, LLC