BroadSoft, Inc.: Spark New Zealand to Deploy Cloud Unified Communications Suite with BroadSoft

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and AUCKLAND, New Zealand , May 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (http://www.broadsoft.com/), now a part of Cisco, and a global market leader in cloud calling, meeting, messaging and contact center software as a service (SaaS), announces that Spark, one of New Zealand's largest telecommunications providers, will now be offering Spark Cloud Phone powered by the BroadCloud calling platform to small and medium businesses throughout New Zealand.

Spark Cloud Phone will provide the company with a proven SaaS service delivery platform, allowing the company to quickly deploy a complete UC solution with a flexible OPEX service delivery model.

The BroadCloud calling platform will provide Spark Cloud Phone customers with a complete suite of UC services based on the BroadSoft UC-One application including, instant messaging and presence (IM&P), hosted voice, mobile client support, a full-featured soft client for computing devices, desktop and file sharing, virtual meeting rooms and voice and video conferencing.

"We are very pleased to be working with Spark in New Zealand to bring their cloud UC offering to market on BroadCloud," said Jonathan Reid, Managing Director, Worldwide Sales, Cisco Cloud Calling. "Spark has outstanding reach in the New Zealand market and a world class engineering team behind the new Spark Cloud Phone product line. We look forward to working closely with them as they bring the new service to market in the first half of this year."

Sally Gordon, Head of Business Marketing for Spark, said, "We're thrilled to bring Spark Cloud Phone to market with BroadSoft UC-One. Our business customers tell us they need a feature-rich calling solution that helps improve collaboration and can easily scale as their business needs change. We believe Cloud Phone will deliver that for them and help give their business an edge."

About Spark:

As New Zealand's leading digital-services company, Spark New Zealand has a powerful ambition: to unleash the potential in all New Zealanders through amazing technology. Spark provides digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses. For more information visit www.sparknz.co.nz (http://www.sparknz.co.nz/) .

About BroadSoft:

BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, is a technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We aim to empower users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com (https://www.broadsoft.com/).

