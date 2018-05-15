

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are April numbers for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



Retail sales are expected to rise 10.0 percent on year, slowing from 10.1 percent in March. Industrial production is tipped to expand an annual 6.4 percent, up from 6.0 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 7.4 percent, easing from 7.5 percent a month earlier.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on May 1. At the meeting, the RBA maintained its benchmark lending rate at 1.50 percent.



Japan will see March numbers for its tertiary industry index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on month following the flat reading in February.



Indonesia will provide April trade data and Q1 numbers for current account. In March, imports were worth $14.49 billion and exports were at $15.58 billion for a trade surplus of $1.09 billion. In Q4, the current account deficit was $5.76 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX