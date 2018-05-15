Excitement Builds in Japan Over Peruvian Investment Opportunities

TOKYO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ProInversión, the Peruvian Investment Authority, concluded today a highly successful Asia investment roadshow in Tokyo, Japan, with a busy agenda that included meetings with the local business community and with potential investors.

The delegation was formed by Cesar Martin Peñaranda, Director of Investor Services at ProInversión and Gustavo Ibarguen, ProInversión's Portfolio Director who met with local businessmen and investors to present current investment opportunities in Peru for Japanese companies across various sectors including Natural Gas projects, infrastructure, water and healthcare.

Japan is Peru's fifth largest trade partner and Japan has invested over 500 million dollars in the country over the past decade. Throughout the roadshow, Mr Ibarguen presented the Agency's portfolio of projects to some of the main Japanese holdings as well as to financial institutions who are willing to finance the participation of Japanese companies in projects to be developed in Peru.

Mr. Peñaranda concluded: "Our visit to Tokyo represented a great opportunity to consolidate an already strong and dynamic relationship between Japanese and Peruvian business communities. The road show was a huge success and we received a lot of interest from investors, and we are very optimistic about the future economic relations between our two countries. ProInversion will be following up on all of the meetings to ensure the best possible results from this visit."

Long-term bilateral diplomatic relations began in 1873, when Peru became the first Latin American country to sign the Treaty of Peace, Friendship, Commerce and Navigation with Japan, which is still in force. The existing Free Trade Agreements between Peru and Japan strengthen the bilateral economic relations between both countries and give security to investors, which allows us to keep promoting a greater FDI flow.

About ProInversión:

The Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment - PROINVERSIÓN - is a public agency which promotes private investment in public services and public infrastructure works, as well as in state assets, projects, companies and other state activities.

Our Vision is for our agency to be recognized by investors and the population as an effective strategic ally for the development of investment in Peru.

Our Mission is to promote sustainable private investment with efficiency, quality and transparency, to the benefit of the population.

Among the sectors to be promoted during the Asia Road Show 2018 are water & sanitation, energy and telecom among others.