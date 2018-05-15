TIGA Awards 2018 Set for the Gothic Grandeur of Guildhall

LONDON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TIGA, the network for video games developers and digital publishers, has today announced that the Games Industry Awards are open for entry and that the Awards Ceremony will be held at Guildhall, London, on Thursday 1st November 2018.

Guildhall has revelled in the pageantry and spectacle of state and mayoral occasions since 1502 and remains the civic and ceremonial centre of the City. Over centuries, its grade I-listed walls have entertained heads of state and heroes. Most recently, Guildhall was the focus for Her Majesty The Queen's 90th birthday celebrations. The TIGA Games Industry Awards will include drinks in the East and West Crypts for 400 guests and the ceremony will take place in the historic Gothic Great Hall.

The TIGA Games Industry Awards uniquely recognise excellence in games development, business and education. The Awards also celebrate the achievements of both small and large games development studios. The Awards combine the expertise of a judging panel of industry professionals with a public vote for the 'Game of the Year'.

There are 31 categories which are divided in two groups: the 'Games Awards' which are open to the entire industry, and the 'Business Of Games Awards' which are reserved for TIGA members. There are two special Awards: 'Game Of The Year', which is chosen by the development community through a public vote; and 'Outstanding Individual Of The Year', which is chosen by TIGA.

The deadline for entries is 23:59 p.m. on August 10th 2018.

The 2018 TIGA Awards are supported by some of the leading lights of the video games industry:

* Platinum Sponsor: Lockwood Publishing

* Gold Sponsors: Amiqus, Space Ape Games and Supermassive Games

* Silver Sponsors: Abertay University, Portsmouth University, Playground Games and Saffery Champness and Sumo Digital and Universally Speaking

* Bronze Sponsors: Red Kite Games

To enter or to find more information, see http://www.tiga.org/awards; contact the team at awards@tiga.org; and stay up to date by following TIGA on twitter at @TIGAMovement TIGAAwards hashtag.

To discuss sponsoring the TIGA Awards please contact CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE at: richard.wilson@tiga.org

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"This year's TIGA Games Industry Awards will take place in the gothic grandeur of Guildhall, London. A London landmark since the middle ages, Guildhall will provide a stunning setting to celebrate the achievements of the video games industry.

"I would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support and for making our Awards programme possible. I look forward to seeing entries for the Awards from developers and publishers, service providers and technology companies, colleges and universities, and small and large businesses."

The Categories:

Best Action and Adventure Game

Best Arcade Game

Best Casual Game

Best Social Game

Best Educational Game

Best Puzzle Game

Best Racing Game

Best Role Playing Game

Best Strategy Game

Creativity in Games Award

Heritage in Games Award

Diversity Award

Best Start-up

Best Audio Design

Best Visual Design

Best Game By A Small Studio

Best Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Audio Services Supplier

Best Education Initiative and Talent Development

Best Educational Institution

Best Engines, Middleware, Tools and Technology

Best Independent Studio: Small

Best Independent Studio: Large

Outstanding Leadership Award

Best Publisher

Best Legal Services Supplier

Best QA Provider

Best Recruitment Agency

Best Tax and Accountancy Firm

Best Technical Innovation

Best Services Provider

Also presented at the awards ceremony:

Outstanding Individual Award

Game of the Year

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 25 business awards and commendations and has been successfully accredited as an Investors in People organisation three times. TIGA focuses on three sets of activities:

* Political representation

* Media representation

* Business services

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video games trade media.

