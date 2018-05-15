SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Loyyal, the industry leader in applying blockchain technologies to loyalty and incentive programs, is pleased to announce the addition of REFFIND (ASX: RFN) as the exclusive Network Operator for Australia and New Zealand, also operating as a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of Loyyal's innovative platform for these markets.Having established itself with clients in North America and the Middle East since 2016, Loyyal now extends its "Internet of Loyalty" into a fast-growing region that shows tremendous opportunity for the loyalty marketing industry. Bringing strong access to capital and a successful employee incentive platform and service already in market ("Wooboard"), REFFIND is ideally poised to apply Loyyal's proprietary technology, serving both loyalty program operators, as well as other VARs in Australia and New Zealand. This appointment comes following an equity investment in Loyyal by REFFIND, completed earlier this year."We see this as a crucial milestone in our strategic growth plan, which is to be quickly recognized as a global leader in enterprise rewards, recognition, and loyalty solutions," said Tim Lea, CEO of REFFIND. "Our expansion in the corporate and government agency markets across the region is significantly enhanced through Loyyal's technology, and our ability to scale as the exclusive Network Operator in region for Loyyal fits perfectly with our overall corporate strategy."Greg Simon, Founder and CEO of Loyyal said: "Loyyal's blockchain-based loyalty network was the world's first to market in 2016. Initiating our global expansion into Asia-Pacific with REFFIND enables us to leverage the depth of their regional strength and exceptional management. We are incredibly confident that REFFIND will deliver world-class solutions for customers of Loyyal's platform and of our mutual success as we aggressively and rapidly expand across the region together."About LoyyalLoyyal, the Internet of Loyalty, is reinventing how loyalty is created, rewarded, and managed. Using proprietary blockchain and smart contract technology, Loyyal's interoperable loyalty and rewards platform brings a host of benefits to a highly fragmented industry and offers brands an innovative way to unlock the billions of dollars in value held captive in legacy loyalty programs today. For information about Loyyal, please visit www.loyyal.com or email info@loyyal.com.About REFFINDREFFIND Limited is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions provider with a product focus on enterprise to employee solutions including rewards, loyalty and recognition, employee communication and engagement. Based in Sydney, Australia, the Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: RFN). The Company has built its growth to date through both organic growth and acquisition. For more information please visit www.reffind.com.Source: LoyyalCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.