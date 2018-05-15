

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,175-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets flat to higher following a small gain in crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the insurance companies and a mixed picture from the financials and oil stocks.



For the day, the index gained 10.77 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,174.03 after trading between 3,163.48 and 3,183.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 1.89 points or 0.10 percent to end at 1,823.25.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank picked up 0.26 percent, while Bank of Communications added 0.32 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.77 percent, Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, China Life climbed 0.80 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 1.58 percent, PetroChina gained 0.13 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.52 percent and China Vanke and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher Monday. They gave ground in the afternoon but still finished in the green.



The Dow rose 68.24 points or 0.27 percent to 24,889.41, while the NASDAQ inched up 8.43 points or 0.11 percent at 7,411.32 and the S&P 500 added 2.41 points or 0.09 percent to 2,730.13.



The early strength on Wall Street came amid easing trade tensions ahead of a second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China this week.



Ahead of the meeting, President Donald Trump indicated that he is working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to get Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp. 'back into business, fast.'



Crude oil prices were slightly higher Monday, edging back toward last week's four-year peak as OPEC predicted strong demand from crude oil for the next year. June WTI oil gained 26 cents or 0.4 percent to settle at $70.96/bbl.



Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data this morning, including April numbers for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



Retail sales are expected to rise 10.0 percent on year, slowing from 10.1 percent in March. Industrial production is tipped to expand an annual 6.4 percent, up from 6.0 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 7.4 percent, easing from 7.5 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX