NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the global release of a new Express5800/A2000 Series of enterprise servers for Windows and Linux operating systems with the latest Intel Xeon Scalable Family (up to 28 CPU cores) and suitable for mission critical systems and processing Big Data."Armed with the latest CPU technology and the advanced availability features of server components, which NEC has long been developing and enhancing through multiple generations of this server series, this new server offers a platform solution that is ideal for mission critical databases and real-time data processing/analytics to make real-time decisions, which are increasingly in demand by the enterprise market for driving digital transformation," said Kazuhiro Mori, Deputy General Manager, Cloud Platform Division, NEC Corporation.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECExpress5800A2000.jpgExpress5800/A2000 SeriesAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow.