

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) released an updated statement regarding the ongoing internal investigation by the Audit Committee previously announced on May 10, 2018. The Company also will provide information on its fiscal year 2019 financial guidance and fiscal year 2020 financial outlook on a conference call with the financial community to be held today.



The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee regarding the Company's public disclosures including commentary on historical financial results, its reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs, certain forward-looking statements, stock trading plans and retaliation. The Audit Committee has retained independent counsel and other advisors to assist it in its investigation.



The company said it has voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission to advise it that an internal investigation is underway, and the Audit Committee intends to provide additional information to the SEC as the investigation proceeds. The investigation is in its early stages and the Company cannot predict the duration or outcome of the investigation. The Company's financial results and guidance may be subject to change based on the outcome of the Audit Committee investigation.



It is unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner. At this time, the Company does not anticipate a material adverse impact on its historical financial statements.



