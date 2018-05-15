

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is edging higher in choppy trade on Tuesday following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 14.27 points or 0.06 percent to 22,880.13, after touching a low of 22,837.99 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent and Canon is flat.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.6 percent, while Honda is advancing 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent ahead of the release of its earnings results later in the day, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose slightly overnight.



In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 2 percent and Kyocera is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Alps Electric is losing almost 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Sheet Glass is gaining more 7 percent, Konica Minolta is rising almost 4 percent and NH Foods is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing more than 8 percent, while Ebara Corp. and Nisshin Seifun are lower by almost 8 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see March numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday after seeing early strength amid easing trade tensions ahead of a second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China this week. Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with some traders reluctant to continue buying stocks amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



The Dow rose 68.24 points or 0.3 percent to 24,889.41, the Nasdaq inched up 8.43 points or 0.1 percent at 7,411.32 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.41 points or 0.1 percent to 2,730.13.



The major European markets saw modest weakness on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices rose slightly higher Monday, edging back toward last week's 4-year peak. June WTI oil gained $0.26 or 0.4 percent to settle at $70.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



