

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in China was up 7.0 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That topped expectations for an increase of 6.4 percent and was up from 6.0 percent in March.



The bureau also said that retail sales advanced an annual 9.4 percent - missing forecasts for 10.0 percent and down from 10.1 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment picked up 7.0 percent on year, shy of expectations for 7.4 percent and down from 7.5 percent a month earlier.



