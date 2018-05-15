

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) announced a restructuring to flatten the company's management structure. The Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled that news in a memo to employees, that lacked specific names or details.



Musk made the announcement after the Wall Street Journal reported that Matthew Schwall, the company's main technical contact with U.S. safety investigators, has left the company for self-driving-car maker Waymo LLC, a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. On Friday, Tesla said that its engineering chief, Doug Field, was taking a leave of absence to recharge and spend time with family.



'To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company,' Musk said in the memo. 'As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission.'



On Friday, a Model S crashed into a truck in South Jordan, Utah, after failing to slow for a red light, reports said citing local police.



Musk twitted, 'It's super messed up that a Tesla crash resulting in a broken ankle is front page news and the ~40,000 people who died in US auto accidents alone in past year get almost no coverage.... What's actually amazing about this accident is that a Model S hit a fire truck at 60mph and the driver only broke an ankle. An impact at that speed usually results in severe injury or death.'



The Wall Street Journal said developers of the Tesla autopilot system had expressed concern that it did not have enough safeguards to ensure drivers would remain attentive and keep their hands on the steering wheel. But executives overruled adding more sensors because of costs and worry that the technology would annoy drivers by beeping too much.



'Everyone at Tesla is not only encouraged, but expected, to provide criticism and feedback to ensure that we're creating the best, safest cars on the road,' a Tesla spokesman said in a statement. 'This is especially true on the Autopilot team, where we make decisions based on what will improve safety and provide the best customer experience, not for any other reason.'



