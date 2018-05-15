

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Southwest Airlines jet had to make an emergency landing over the weekend after it suffered a 'pressurization issue in flight' - marking the company's third safety scare in the past month, according to reports.



Flight 861 was traveling from Denver to Dallas on Saturday night - with 100 passengers on board - when the cabin began to lose pressure at roughly 20,000 feet, according to officials.



Oxygen masks were deployed around 9 p.m. local time, just as the plane was arriving in the DFW area.



The airline didn't initially know what caused the pressurization issue, but said it was investigating. The jet was taken out of commission and is reportedly undergoing a maintenance review.



Saturday's incident was the third known midflight scare for Southwest, known for its safety record, in the past month.



On April 17, a woman was killed when an engine exploded and sent shrapnel through a window and into the cabin. A Southwest plane was then forced to make an emergency landing just weeks later due to a cracked window.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX