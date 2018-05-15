

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 was 5.11 billion yen, up 61.3% from 3.17 billion yen last year.



Operating income was 6.76 billion yen, up 31.7% from the previous year.



Total revenues were 176.05 billion yen, up 11.6% from last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2018, the company expects operating income to be 7.0 billion yen, representing an increase of 3.5% from fiscal year 2017. Revenues is expected to be 190.0 billion yen, up 7.9% year-over-year.



