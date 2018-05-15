

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday in choppy trades after Wall Street pared gains to end modestly higher overnight and as investors digested a raft of economic data from China. Crude oil prices edged higher in Asian trades after rising back toward last week's four-year high overnight.



China's industrial output in April beat expectations, while retail sales and fixed asset investment also increased, but missed expectations.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street. Investors turned cautious as they digested economic data from China, Australia's largest trading partner.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 8.50 points or 0.14 percent to 6,126.80, after rising to a high of 6,146.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.10 points or 0.15 percent to 6,225.90.



Gold miners are weak after gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower despite crude oil prices rising slightly overnight. Santos is down 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.5 percent, while Oil Search is adding 0.5 percent.



In the mining sector, BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.1 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 1 percent.



Ruralco Holdings reported a 29 percent increase in profit for the first half of the year despite tough trading conditions in the live export business. The agricultural services provider's shares are gaining almost 2 percent.



Shares of Bluescope Steel are advancing almost 1 percent after the company raised its first-half earnings outlook by about 12 percent due to a strong performance in North America.



In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's Monetary Policy Board said that global economic conditions figure to remain on an upward trend barring any unusual or unexpected events, minutes from the board's May 1 meeting revealed on Tuesday. Global and domestic inflation remain in line with expectations, the minutes said.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7528, down from US$0.7547 on Monday.



The Japanese market is edging higher in choppy trade following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and on a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 14.27 points or 0.06 percent to 22,880.13, after touching a low of 22,837.99 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is declining 0.3 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent and Canon is flat.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.6 percent, while Honda is advancing 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent ahead of the release of its earnings results later in the day, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining more than 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is higher by 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose slightly overnight.



In the tech space, Advantest is rising almost 2 percent and Kyocera is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Alps Electric is losing almost 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Sheet Glass is gaining more 7 percent, Konica Minolta is rising almost 4 percent and NH Foods is advancing more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing more than 8 percent, while Ebara Corp. and Nisshin Seifun are lower by almost 8 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see March numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Shanghai, New Zealand and Malaysia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday after seeing early strength amid easing trade tensions ahead of a second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China this week. Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with some traders reluctant to continue buying stocks amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



The Dow rose 68.24 points or 0.3 percent to 24,889.41, the Nasdaq inched up 8.43 points or 0.1 percent at 7,411.32 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.41 points or 0.1 percent to 2,730.13.



The major European markets saw modest weakness on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices rose slightly higher Monday, edging back toward last week's 4-year peak. June WTI oil gained $0.26 or 0.4 percent to settle at $70.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



