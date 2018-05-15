

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is shaking up the leadership of its trading arm.



Pablo Salame and Isabelle Ealet, two of three executives who oversee the division, will leave Goldman Sachs next month, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.



Monday's shake-up leaves Ashok Varadhan as the sole head of the division and could tee up an effective split of the firm's fixed-income and equities arms, an idea that has gotten some discussion among executives, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



