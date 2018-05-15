OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa

Photographer Florian Wagner will cross the continent documenting critical water systems.

WOODSTOCK, Illinois, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, has announced their support for photojournalist Florian Wagner'sAfrican Waters 360° project. The photo-film mission will see Wagner flying 18,000km via helicopter across ten African countries, capturing 360° panoramic images of diverse African cities located near bodies of water and river systems that are meaningful for ecological balance.

The project will kick off on Friday, May 18th at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, South Africa. At the event, Florian Wagner and other environmental collaborators will showcase works that explore how water impacts the human condition in resource-stressed and changing environments.

The goal of Wagner's African Waters 360° project is to document Africa's beauty while creating awareness of the need for responsible water policy. The program will also serve as a fundraising project for clean water charities, with a fundraising goal of $250,000.

OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor said, "We are thrilled to support Florian Wagner in this important project. Not only is his work significant from an artistic point of view, but he shares OWC's commitment to examining the world around us, and finding ways to improve the environment on a local and global scale. We all share in that obligation, and OWC is dedicated to raising funds for organizations that provide local communities with access to clean water and improve the residents' standard of living. We are happy to continue those efforts through this venture."

OWC is supporting Wagner and his team with a line of workflow solutions that will ensure the images captured during their excursion remain safe and secure. Professionals and prosumers alike need assurance that the content they create can be backed up without worry, and the OWC Envoy Pro EX (VE) with Thunderbolt 3, OWC Mercury Elite Pro Mini and OWC ThunderBay 4 with Thunderbolt 3 allow Florian's team to keep their work securely stored. Wagner is a Leica Camera ambassador, and the African Waters 360° project is also supported by Garmin, Yeti, and Leatherman.

The event kick-off on May 18th is open to the public and will feature presentations on water and the environment as well as photographic exhibits, all hosted in the beautiful Two Oceans Aquarium. The event takes place from 6:30 to 9:00pm local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

About Florian Wagner

Florian Wagner is a photographer and helicopter pilot based in Munich, Germany. His work has been featured in such publications as National Geographic, GQ and Focus, and often explores wildlife and the environment. His trek across Africa can be followed at: African Waters 360°.

About OWC

Having served the Apple community worldwide since 1988, OWC has become the reliable manufacturer and upgrade provider of choice for Apple and PC enthusiasts with its extensive catalog of accessories, storage, and memory upgrades for nearly every Mac made in the last decade. Recognized for award-winning customer service, OWC provides extensive U.S.-based technical support for Mac and PC users around the world and comprehensive step-by-step installation and support videos.

