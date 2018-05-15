1st Security Bank of Washington: 1st Security Bank Announces New Banking Partnership With Central Washington University's Alumni Association

The partnership will drive donations to the University's Alumni Association

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / MAY 15, 2018 / Central Washington University Alumni Association ("CWUAA") and 1st Security Bank of Washington ("the Bank") have announced a new banking partnership that will generate donations to the CWU Alumni Association and provide students, alumni, faculty and CWU supporters with access to competitive CWU-branded services.

"The new CWU VisaTM debit Crimson Card from 1st Security Bank gives alumni, faculty and students' families another way to support their alma mater simply by opening a checking account with the Bank," said Bob Ford, executive director of the alumni association at Central Washington University. "The goal of the partnership with 1st Security Bank is to provide a creative tool that supports the long-term development of campus initiatives and programs."

Joe Adams, CEO of 1st Security Bank, added, "It is our pleasure to provide valuable banking products and services to the Central Washington University community in support of its mission, and we look forward to the many opportunities that will surface as a result of this partnership."

For more information about the banking partnership between the CWU Alumni Association and 1st Security Bank, please visit www.fsbwa.com/catalog/personal/cwu-wildcats.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its 12 branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.

ABOUT CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Central Washington University is the fifth-largest public university in Washington, with an enrollment of nearly 12,000 students in its seven campus locations. The university offers an exceptional range of programs in the arts, sciences, engineering and professional areas, and state-of-the-art facilities for research and teaching.

SOURCE: 1st Security Bank of Washington

