

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group (CME), a derivatives marketplace, announced that the company and Crypto Facilities Ltd, a cryptocurrency trading platform, launched the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Dollar Real Time Index.



The Ether Reference Rate will provide a daily benchmark price in U.S. dollars at 4 pm London time, and Ether Real Time Index will allow users access to a real-time Ether price in U.S. dollars.



Both the Ether Reference Rate and Ether Real Time Index will be calculated by Crypto Facilities and will be based on transactions and order book activity from two major cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken and Bitstamp.



The company said the reference rates are available on both companies' websites and will be distributed on the CME Group Market Data Platform beginning June 4, 2018.



Tim McCourt of CME Group noted that providing price transparency and a credible price reference source is a key development for users of Ethereum.



Timo Schlaefer, CEO of Crypto Facilities, said, 'Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, experienced incredible adoption and growth in 2017, evolving into the leading blockchain for smart contracts. We are excited to be contributing to the strong community that has developed around the Ethereum network by providing a reliable reference rate and real-time Ether-Dollar price.'



