Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, today announced its plans to acquire it-economics, a German IT consulting firm.

Sopra Steria plans to acquire 100% of the share capital of it-economics, a German consulting firm. Specialising in digital transformation, agile development, cloud services and the management of complex large scale enterprise IT projects, it-economics has successfully established long-term trusted advisor relationships with a strong base of large enterprise accounts in the banking, insurance and utilities verticals.

The acquisition would bolster Sopra Steria's position in Germany by enriching its end-to-end capacities in consulting and software development while strengthening its relations with major key accounts in the Group's strategic vertical markets.

it-economics was founded in 2003 and generated in 2017 double-digit organic growth and an estimated revenue of about €20 million.

The proposed acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. If it is completed successfully, Sopra Steria could consolidate it-economics in its accounts in the second half of 2018.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of offerings on the market, spanning consulting, systems integration, industry-specific solutions, infrastructure management and business process services. It provides end-to-end solutions to address the core business needs of large companies and organisations, helping them remain competitive and grow. Combining added value with innovative high-performance services, Sopra Steria excels in guiding its clients through their transformation projects to help them make the most of digital technology. With 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €3.8 billion in 2017.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website: www.soprasteria.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514006036/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations:

Sopra Steria

Olivier Psaume, +33 (0)1 40 67 68 16

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

or

Press relations:

Image 7

Simon Zaks, +33 (0)1 53 70 74 63

szaks@image7.fr