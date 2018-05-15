State-of-the-Art Imaging Solution Provides Automated Scoring to Assess Early Signs of Brain Ischemia

Today at the European Stroke Organization Conference, iSchemaView, the leader in automated cerebrovascular imaging analysis, publicly launched RAPID ASPECTS, a digital imaging solution that assists clinicians in assessing early signs of brain ischemia in stroke. RAPID ASPECTS automatically generates a standardized score based on clinically validated machine learning algorithms that enables physicians to easily communicate about the extent of a patient's ischemic changes and to determine eligibility for thrombectomy (clot removal). In addition, RAPID ASPECTS provides clear visualization of the brain so that clinicians can better scrutinize each region and confirm the automated score. RAPID ASPECTS is CE-marked for use in Europe.

The original Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score (ASPECTS) is a manual 10-point scoring system that relies on determining subtle changes in non-contrast CT examinations. This has traditionally required the expertise of an experienced neuroradiologist or stroke neurologist. Yet even stroke imaging experts have been shown to display significant scoring variability in most studies using ASPECTS. RAPID ASPECTS automates and standardizes the scoring process to help clinicians more accurately assess early signs of brain ischemia.

"In my opinion, using RAPID ASPECTS increases the likelihood of getting a reliable ASPECT score, independent of the individual skills and experience of the clinician. This tool is therefore particularly suitable for primary stroke centers with a smaller number of cases," said Dr. Benjamin Friedrich, docent and physician in the Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Neuroradiology at the Klinikum rechts der Isar in Munich. "Early and reliable information makes it possible to quickly understand the prognosis of a patient."

"ASPECT scoring plays a critical role in the treatment of brain ischemia leading to stroke and is part of the American Heart Association guidelines for use of endovascular therapy in patients who can be treated within six hours of symptom onset," said Greg Albers, Professor of Neurology at Stanford University, Director of the Stanford Stroke Center and cofounder of iSchemaView. "RAPID ASPECTS elevates the ASPECT scoring system, by providing clinicians with more reliable and reproducible scores and powerful visualization tools to support treatment decisions."

RAPID ASPECTS receives data from standard CT scanners, tilt-corrects the images and identifies the ASPECTS regions. A sliding confidence indicator allows the physician to scrutinize suspicious regions and determine a final score. Moving the confidence slider to the left identifies additional regions that may potentially be involved, while moving the slider to the right removes regions with more subtle differences. In addition, RAPID ASPECTS includes these features:

Slice up and down, zoom and window options that enable the clinician to evaluate different regions of interest

Manual score adjustment by adding or subtracting regions

Return to fully automated score with one click

"RAPID ASPECTS is the state-of-the-art offering for consistent, actionable ASPECT scoring," said Don Listwin, CEO of iSchemaView. "Clinicians who use RAPID ASPECTS are better able to facilitate quick diagnoses and share information with internal care teams or specialty treatment centers for referrals. Whether it's CTP, CTA, MRI or now ASPECTS, more than four hundred stroke centers worldwide are using RAPID imaging solutions to successfully identify and treat more stroke patients than ever before."

Key Presentations at ESOC

iSchemaView cofounder, Dr. Greg Albers, will present at three sessions:

"Key Subgroup Analyses From the DEFUSE 3 Study" during the Presidential Symposium on Wednesday, May 16 at 15:00 in Hall C.

"Validation of the Clinical/Core Mismatch and Perfusion/Core Mismatch Selection Criteria for Late Window Thrombectomy: Pooled Analysis of DEFUSE 3 And DAWN" during the Reperfusion II session on Thursday, May 17 at 10:40 in Hall K3.

Medtronic Care Continuum: Patient Pathway, Thursday, May 17, at 12:45 in Hall K1.

Dr. Benjamin Friedrich of the Department of diagnostic and interventional Neuroradiology at the Klinikum rechts der Isar will present a paper on automated ASPECTS scoring software, titled "Software-Based, Automated Calculation of the ASPECT Score In Patients Suffering From Emergent Vessel Occlusions in the Anterior Circulation Clinical Feasibility And Reliability," during the Reperfusion Trials session on Friday, May 18 at 09:50 in Hall K2.

About iSchemaView

iSchemaView is the leader in cerebrovascular imaging analysis, delivering the proven software tools that healthcare professionals around the world use to successfully identify and treat more stroke patients than ever before. iSchemaView's RAPID is the most advanced brain imaging platform, and in clinical trials, under IRB, RAPID has been shown to aid in the selection of patients in early and late window stroke trials, including SWIFT PRIME, EXTEND IA, DAWN and DEFUSE 3. In addition to achieving the best clinical outcomes and largest treatment effects ever obtained, these landmark studies led to new American Heart Association and American Stroke Association guidelines and have dramatically altered the management of acute stroke around the world. For more information, visit www.iRAPID.com.

