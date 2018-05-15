Nominations Now Open for The Maritime Standard Awards, Judges Also Announced

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nominations are now open for The Maritime Standard Awards 2018, which will take place at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai on Monday, October 15th. The event will be a glittering, high quality occasion with key decision makers from across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent in attendance.

This is the fifth time that the Awards have been organised by The Maritime Standard to recognise industry achievements and celebrate success. There will be around 28 different awards presented on the night, the majority of which will be selected by an eminent panel of independent judges. A full list of categories, and how to enter, can be found on the website http://www.tmsawards.com/award-categories/.

Nominations are invited from across the region, including both the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard, and Chairman of the judging panel says, "Last year a record number of nominations were received, and all the entries were of a very high standard. It was a hard job separating out the winners and we expect similarly tough competition for these awards for 2018 as well."

TMS Awards judging panel comprises of renowned experts in their fields with many years of experience in shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair and other areas of the maritime industry. These judges are drawn from across the region and independently assess the nominations and submit marks based on predetermined criteria to ensure a transparent and fair process.

This year The Maritime Standard is pleased to confirm that the judges will comprise: Clive Woodbridge, Editor, The Maritime Standard; Abdullah Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World; Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chief Executive, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Ali Shehab, Deputy CEO, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC); Angus Frew, Secretary General & Chief Executive, BIMCO; Capt. Anoop Kumar Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, The Shipping Corporation of India; Capt. David Stockley, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Oman Shipping Company; Capt. Jitendra Misra, Managing Director, Emarat Maritime; Dr. Mustafa Massad, Jordan Academy for Maritime Studies; Capt. S.R. Patnaik, Director and Chief Executive Officer, International Shipping and Logistics; Ruwan Waidyaratne, Chairman of CASA and Managing Director of Hayley's Advantis Limited; and Eng. Sherine El Naggar, Chairman, AK Naggar Group.

The judges have welcomed the clear guidance given to potential nominees, available through the website, which provides a clear framework for judging. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, says, "The nomination criteria for each award category is very comprehensive. This is important as it ensures that entrants are well guided through the process."

Some words of advice also come from Capt. Anoop Kumar Sharma. He says, "Change, innovation and adaptation are a must for survival under difficult conditions. I am looking forward to seeing entries that have effectively employed change and innovation to not just survive, but progress as well."

The deadline for submitting nominations is 10th August 2018. "All the evidence shows that putting the maximum amount of preparation time into delivering a high quality and comprehensive nomination is vital in enhancing the chances of securing an Award. So the sooner companies start the nomination process the better," says Clive Woodbridge. He adds, "We have opened the nominations process in good time, but there is not a moment to waste!"

For more information about the Awards and how to nominate, please visit our website: https://www.tmsawards.com/entry-guidelines/

About The Maritime Standard

The Maritime Standard (TMS), publishes a regular e-newsletter aimed specifically at the shipping and maritime community. It is delivered fortnightly, on the 1st and 15th of every month. It delivers the most accurate, up-to-date news about the market and has built up the largest readership of any shipping-related online newsletter in the Middle East and India. It is also gaining popularity in other major shipping hubs, including Oslo, Hamburg, Singapore, London and Greece. The newsletter includes news and analysis from the shipping and ports industries and related sectors in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Topics that are covered include tanker shipping, container operations, dry and liquid bulk trades, ro-ro, and cruise shipping. In addition there is up-to-date information about regional terminal operations; port development; classification; ship repair and conversion; shipbuilding; ship agency; finance and insurance; maritime law; and transportation & logistics. The newsletter regularly carries exclusives, analysis and interviews with top executives.



TMS also publishes the very successful TMS UAE Yearbook. The first 2016/17 edition was followed by a second volume covering 2017/18, that was launched in July last year. Covering key developments across the country's maritime sector, the annual publication aims to publicise the UAE's achievements both locally and internationally, through in depth articles, researched first hand. These cover all the major sectors of the shipping, ports and maritime industry in the UAE. The articles, on terminals, shipping companies, shipyards, maritime law firms, classification, regulators and inland transport firms, among others, have been well received by the industry as a year round reference point. The Maritime Standard UAE Yearbook 2017/18 is a must-read publication for everyone interested in UAE maritime issues, and can be downloaded by going to: http://www.themaritimestandard.com/uae-yearbook- 2017-18

Preparations for the 2018/19 issue are well underway and this will be published in the summer of 2018.

Website: http://www.themaritimestandard.com

The not-to-be missed The Maritime Standard Awards recognise and celebrate success in the shipping, ports and related sectors across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The fifth edition of TMS Awards will take place on Monday, on 15th October 2018 at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

The Awards are now positioned as one of the world's leading shipping and maritime Awards gala dinners and are the premier event of their kind in the region. All of the four events to date have been held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and have each attracted close to 700 of the region's elite shipping and maritime professionals, as well as a number of leading figures from overseas. These guests have come from a variety of industry segments, ranging from ports and terminal operators to ship owners and managers, and executives from the worlds of maritime law and finance, classification, ship building and repair and maritime education and training.

For the inaugural event in 2014 PR guru, journalist and writer Alastair Campbell performed as master of ceremonies, while in 2015 Dutch soccer legend, Ruud Gullit compered the event and in 2016 former CNN news anchor, Jim Clancy, was on stage to lead proceedings.

The 2017 TMS Awards event, which was hosted by the well-known actress and model, Lara Dutta, saw 20 general awards presented, following the recommendations of an elite, independent judging panel, as well as a number for special individual awards recognising the contributions made by high profile industry leaders and innovators. The Awards have set a benchmark within the industry and have become an eagerly anticipated meeting place for top executives from across the business, where they can meet, network and create new opportunities.

Website: http://www.tmsawards.com

The third Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on 16th October 2018 at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai. Attendees will include key decision makers and opinion formers who were able to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist, not just for ship owners and operators active in the tanker markets, but those delivering products and services to this sector. The second TMS Tanker Conference took place on 24th October 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Dubai. Presentations were given by many of the region's leading tanker owners and operators, as well as experts in related fields. For more information about the 2018 event, which is at an advanced planning stage, please go to the website: http://www.tmstankerconference.com

The fourth Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference will be held on 6th November 2018 at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort. The Conference will bring together experts from the fields of shipping, ports, banking, finance, trade and maritime law, among others, to discuss and debate the key issues and trends facing the shipping business, and trade, in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The third TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference took place at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel and Resort, on November 8th 2017, building on the success of the first two events, held in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Speakers shared their insights and knowledge through a series of presentations and panel discussions, signposting the way forward. For more information about the 2018 event, please go to: http://www.tms-shipfinanceandtrade.com

