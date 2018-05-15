

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT first six months of 2017/18 were about 90 million euros, compared to 89.1 million euros last year.



The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 14.7 percent, compared to 15.2 percent in the previous year. The decline was primarily attributable to negative currency effects and targeted investments in research and development and sales and marketing.



Earnings per share declined to 0.63 euros from 0.76 euros in the prior year. It was, however, predominantly non-operating factors that contributed to this, such as, in particular, the one-time proceeds in the prior year from the disposal of assets at the Ontario site, and the increase in the number of outstanding shares following the capital increase in March 2017.



Revenue increased by 4.5 percent or adjusted for currency effects: 9.5 percent to 613.7 million euros from the prior year.



The company expects revenue to be in a range of 1.230 billion euros to 1.280 billion euros for fiscal year 2017/18. The EBIT margin is expected to be within the range also forecast for the medium term, of 14 to 16 percent on an adjusted basis.



