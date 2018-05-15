

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz Group (AZSEY.PK) 'reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders grew 6.8 percent to 1.9 billion euros from last year's 1.8 billion euros due to lower tax charge and lower restructuring charges



Basic Earnings per share rose to 4.46 euros from 4 euros a year ago.



Operating profit, meanwhile, dropped 6.0 percent to 2.8 billion euros from 2.9 billion euros last year, reflecting negative currency translation effect and the absence of prior year's benefit related to corporate pension administration.



Total revenues increased 0.7 percent to 36.5 billion euros from prior year's 36.2 billion euros.



Internal revenue growth, which adjusts for currency and consolidation effects, was 4.9 percent with positive contributions from all business segments.



Gross premiums written increased 1.1 percent to 17.9 billion euros in the first quarter of 2018.



Further, the company said the good first-quarter performance puts Allianz on track to meet its 2018 yearly targets.



