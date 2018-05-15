Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Performance and strategy implementation on track in the first quarter of 2018 15-May-2018 / 07:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *- Stable revenues of EUR2.30bn (Q1 2017: EUR2.39bn) - revenues adjusted for exceptional items slightly higher than in Q1 2017 * *- Operating profit of EUR289m (Q1 2017: EUR330m)* *- Net profit of EUR250m (Q1 2017: EUR229m) * *- A net 712,000 new customers for Private and Small Business Customers in Germany since October 2016 - on track for target of 1 million by end of 2018 * *- Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 13.3% including dividend accrual and loan growth in Q1 **(Q1 2017: 12.5%); improvement in NPL ratio to 1.0% * In the first quarter of 2018, Commerzbank continued on its growth path and made further progress on its strategy. The two client segments, Private and Small Business Customers and Corporate Clients, further enlarged their customer base and are well on track to reaching their customer growth targets for 2018. The Bank additionally added corporate loan growth as a key indicator of its strategy execution in its reporting. The digitalisation of the business also progressed. In the first quarter the Corporate Clients segment successfully rolled out its digital onboarding for corporates and a digital working-capital lending platform. Also, the Bank aims to resume dividend payments for financial year 2018, and made an accrual of 5 cents per share in the first quarter. The Bank's operating performance in the first quarter of 2018 was stable. Revenues adjusted for exceptional items rose slightly to EUR2,301 million (Q1 2017: EUR2,282 million). Overall, revenues stood at EUR2,302 million (Q1 2017: EUR2,390 million). The *operating profit* came to EUR289 million (Q1 2017: EUR330 million). The risk result under International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9) stood at minus EUR77 million. It reflects the eliminated drag from ship finance, due to the revaluation of the Ship Finance portfolio following the introduction of IFRS 9. The Bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio, which was already low compared to its European peers, dropped to 1.0%, illustrating the Bank's healthy risk profile. *Operating expenses*, at EUR1,936 million, were higher year-on-year (Q1 2017: EUR1,865 million). This reflects investments in strategy implementation and digitalisation which increased in the course of the year as planned and regulatory burdens. The operating expenses for the first quarter include compulsory contributions of EUR244m. Thereof, EUR186m was the contribution for the European bank levy for the year 2018, which increased by EUR15m year-on-year and was fully booked in the first quarter. Running costs for the fulfilment of regulatory requirements, such as those incurred in connection with MiFIR, MiFID II and IFRS 9, increased as well. The *pre-tax profit* stood at EUR289 million in the first quarter of 2018. The *net profit* came to EUR250 million (Q1 2017: EUR229 million). *Earnings per share* came in at EUR0.20 in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1 2017: EUR0.18). 'We are delivering on what is the core of our strategy: Growing our businesses with private and corporate customers and digitalising our business', said Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank. 'As announced, we are aiming to resume dividend payments for financial year 2018 and have made an accrual of 5 cents per share in the first quarter.' *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 13.3% - risk profile shows further improvement* *Risk-weighted assets *(RWA) in the first quarter rose by EUR1 billion to EUR170 billion at the end of March 2018. With the introduction of IFRS 9, RWA had decreased by EUR2 billion and stood at pro forma EUR 169 billion per 1 January 2018. The increase in the first quarter was mainly due to higher lending in the client segments. The *Common Equity Tier 1 ratio* (CET 1) stood at 13.3% at the end of the first quarter. Thus, after IFRS 9 Commerzbank is still above all regulatory requirements and has leeway for further growth and the dividend accrual in the first quarter. The *leverage ratio* fell to 4.6% quarter-on-quarter, after 5.1% at the end of December 2017, mainly due to IFRS 9. *Total assets* came to EUR470 billion (end of 2017: EUR453 billion). 'Our business grew further in the first quarter. Growth is our answer to what remains a highly competitive German banking market', said Stephan Engels, Chief Financial Officer of Commerzbank. He added: 'Strict cost management remains a priority to compensate for large investments in digitalisation, increasing compulsory levies and the implementation of regulatory projects.' *Development of the segments* The *Private and Small Business Customers* (PSBC) segment continued its growth in the first quarter of 2018. Revenues climbed to EUR1,237 million (Q1 2017: EUR1,168 million). Excluding non-recurring items they improved by EUR44 million due to the good loan growth, more than offsetting the impact of negative interest rates. Operating profit rose year-on-year to EUR202 million (Q1 2017: EUR194 million). The Bank gained approximately 73,000 net new private and small business customers in Germany in the first quarter, meaning customer growth was higher than in the previous two quarters. The PSBC segment has gained a net 712,000 new customers in Germany since October 2016, so it is well on track to reach its target of one million net new customers by the end of 2018. Assets under Control showed large gains in loans (EUR3 billion), deposits (EUR3 billion) and net new inflows in securities accounts (EUR3 billion). Thanks to this growth, Assets under Control amounting to EUR376 billion remained stable relative to the previous quarter, despite falling equity markets. mBank, Comdirect and Commerz Real saw further business growth in the first quarter of 2018, and were able to increase their revenues compared to the first quarter of 2017. While Comdirect profited from customer growth and increased client trading activity due to higher market volatility, mBank benefited from margin expansion as well as volume growth in loans and deposits. The risk result for the segment came to minus EUR52 million. This includes the risk costs for the instalment loan business, which Commerzbank has been operating on its books after it terminated a joint venture. Due to the high quality of the loan book, the risk result is still at a low level. Operating expenses climbed year-on-year to EUR984 million (Q1 2017: EUR941 million). This includes the charges for both the European bank levy and the Polish banking tax, which went up by EUR7 million year-on-year, as well as costs for the implementation of MiFID II and investments in growth and digitalisation. Costs were down quarter-on-quarter, though (Q4 2017: EUR1,016 million). The *Corporate Clients* (CC) segment registered further growth as well. The Bank gained around 1,000 net new corporate clients in the first quarter and increased the volume of lending to German Mittelstand companies and large corporates year-on-year. Business was marked by pricing competition on the German market and muted client demand for capital market products in the first quarter of 2018. The operating profit was down in the first quarter, at EUR145 million (Q1 2017: EUR267 million). Revenues excluding valuation effects decreased year-on-year to EUR967 million (Q1 2017: EUR1,068 million). The Mittelstand and International Corporates divisions reflected the challenging market environment. Revenues in Financial Institutions increased quarter-on-quarter, after the Bank tightened its risk and compliance framework in 2017. The segment's risk result stood at minus EUR23 million in the first quarter of 2018. Operating expenses remained close to stable year-on-year, at EUR799 million (Q1 2017: EUR790 million). Personnel reductions undertaken as part of the segment's strategic realignment compensated for higher investments. In the *Asset & Capital Recovery* (ACR) segment, the revaluation of the Ship Finance portfolio following the introduction of IFRS 9 had a positive impact. The segment's operating result improved in the first quarter of 2018 to EUR18 million (Q1 2017: minus EUR33 million). Revenues came to EUR45 million (Q1 2017: EUR115 million). The ACR segment did not generate any charges for the risk result in the first quarter (loan loss provisions Q1 2017: EUR119 million). Operating expenses remained stable at EUR27 million in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1 2017: EUR29 million). *Outlook* The outlook remains unchanged: In 2018 the Bank will focus on further growth and the implementation of its Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. Higher adjusted revenues are expected for both the Private and Small Business Customers and the Corporate Clients segments. Despite ongoing investments in digitalisation and IT, the Bank will manage its costs at around EUR7.0 billion. The risk result under IFRS 9 is expected to be below EUR600 million. The Bank aims to resume dividend payments for financial year 2018. *Financial figures at a glance* *Q1 2018* *Q1 2017* *Q4 2017* *2017* *Q1/18 *Q1/18 in EURm vs vs Q1/17 Q4/17 in %* in %* Net interest 1,045 1,049 1,101 4,192 -0.4 -5.1 income Provisions -77 -195 -251 -781 60.6 69.4 for loan losses (2017: Loan loss provisions) Net 797 887 774 3,178 -10.1 3.0 commission income Net fair 345 402 169 1,092 -14.2 -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2018 01:05 ET (05:05 GMT)