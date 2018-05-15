

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported that its first-quarter 2018 net profit rose to 250 million euros from last year's 229 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.20 euros from 0.18 euros in the prior year.



Operating profit was 289 million euros, compared to 330 million euros last year. The risk result under International Financial Reporting Standard 9 or IFRS 9 stood at minus 77 million euros. It reflects the eliminated drag from ship finance, due to the revaluation of the Ship Finance portfolio following the introduction of IFRS 9.



Revenues adjusted for exceptional items rose slightly to 2.30 billion euros from 2.28 billion euros in the prior year. Overall, revenues stood at 2.30 billion euros compared to 2.39 billion euros in the prior year.



The outlook remains unchanged. In 2018 the Bank will focus on further growth and the implementation of its Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. Higher adjusted revenues are expected for both the Private and Small Business Customers and the Corporate Clients segments. Despite ongoing investments in digitalisation and IT, the Bank will manage its costs at around 7.0 billion euros. The risk result under IFRS 9 is expected to be below 600 million euros.



The Bank aims to resume dividend payments for financial year 2018, and made an accrual of 5 cents per share in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX