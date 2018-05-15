sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,48 Euro		-0,05
-1,98 %
WKN: A0CACX ISIN: KYG3777B1032 Ticker-Symbol: GRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,47
2,49
09:35
2,47
2,49
09:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD2,48-1,98 %