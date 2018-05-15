

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) reported second-quarter net income to shareholders of 243 million euros compared to a loss of 879 million euros, prior year. Second-quarter net income without AM (Steel Americas) quadrupled year-on-year to 253 million euros from 64 million euros. Earnings per share without AM was 0.39 euros compared to 0.10 euros, prior year. The Group increased its adjusted EBIT significantly year-on-year by 21 percent to 500 million euros.



In the second quarter sales growth excluding currency and portfolio effects was 5 percent. Net sales without AM were 10.75 billion euros compared to 10.62 billion euros, a year ago.



For the current fiscal year 2017 / 2018, thyssenkrupp confirmed its forecast for the Group. Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase to 1.8 to 2.0 billion euros. The company forecasts a significant increase in net income versus the prior year. Free cash flow before M&A is expected to be positive again.



'Overall we are satisfied with the 1st half and therefore well on track to achieving our targets for the year,' said thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger.



With regard to the planned steel joint venture, as announced in mid-April 2018, thyssenkrupp expects that a decision can be made by the Boards in the first half of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX