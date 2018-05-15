

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income decreased 34.5% to 620 million euros from 946 million euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 1.01 euros, down from 1.54 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income amounted to 517 million euros or 0.84 euros per share, compared to 689 million euros or 1.12 euros per share in the same period last year.



RWE Group recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA of 1.89 billion euros, down 11.3 percent from last year, due to a decline in generation margins and a weak energy trading performance.



External revenue, excluding natural gas tax/electricity tax, declined 7.3 percent to 11.62 billion euros from 12.53 billion euros a year ago.



External electricity sales volume declined 1 percent to 69.3 billion kWh, and external gas sales volume edged up 0.5 percent to 96.0 billion kWh.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, RWE noted that the agreed asset swap with E.ON will have a significant impact on the financial reporting for the current fiscal year.



In accordance with IFRS, the company will recognize the parts of innogy that will be transferred to E.ON in the long run as 'discontinued operations' until they are sold. This primarily applies to the grid and retail businesses.



RWE noted that the change in methodology will also affect key figures mentioned in the outlook it published in March. The RWE Group's adjusted EBITDA will now be much lower than communicated so far.



In March, RWE said that its fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 4.9 billion euros to 5.2 billion euros, and adjusted net income will be between 700 million euros and 1.0 billion euros.



RWE said that the March forecast has also become irrelevant with respect to adjusted net income. The company will provide an updated outlook for 2018 once its internal planning has been revised.



