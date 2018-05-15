

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German drug major Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit after tax declined 34.8 percent to 342 million euros from 524 million euros last year.



Earnings per share fell 35 percent to 0.78 euro from 1.20 euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 1.41 euros, compared to 1.80 euros a year ago.



Net sales declined 4.4 percent to 3.69 billion euros from 3.86 billion euros a year earlier, owing to negative foreign exchange effects.



Group sales increased organically by 3.5%, mainly due to very strong growth in Life Science.



EBITDA fell 21.4 percent to 946 million euros, and EBITDA margin dropped to 25.6% from 31.2% last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.02 billion euros, down 18.2 percent.



On April 19, 2018, Merck announced the signing of an agreement to divest its global Consumer Health business to Procter & Gamble (P&G) for around 3.4 billion euros in cash.



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect for the full year 2018 a moderate organic net sales increase of 3% to 5% over the previous year.



The planned divestment of Consumer Health business is likely to reduce full-year net sales of the Merck Group by between 0.9 billion euros and 1.0 billion euros. Overall, the company forecast Group net sales of 15.0 billion euros to 15.5 billion euros for 2018 based on an unchanged portfolio; and of 14.0 billion euros to 14.5 billion euros from continuing operations taking into account the divestment.



The company expects that Group EBITDA pre will be in a corridor between 3.95 billion euros and 4.15 billion euros in 2018. The company confirmed original expectation of a slight organic decline of -1% to -3% in EBITDA pre compared with the previous year.



The divestment of Consumer Health business will lower EBITDA pre of the Merck Group by between 170 million euros and 200 million euros, leading to EBITDA pre from continuing operations in a range of between 3.75 billion euros and 4.0 billion euros.



