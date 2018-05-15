DOOGEE Creates Another 'World First': BL9000 Giant Battery Phone With Wireless Charging

6 Reasons to Get a Fabulous DOOGEE BL9000

HONG KONG, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After creating several marvellous "world first" records, DOOGEE has disclosed another breakthrough - BL9000, a big battery smartphone with wireless charging function. As early as last year, the enormous battery capacity phones of DOOGEE have impressed the public deeply with the incredible endurance, such as the BL12000 (http://bit.ly/2CTO1QR) and BL12000 Pro, the world's biggest capacity battery smartphone. Based on the pictures revealed, DOOGEE BL9000 is still designed in a stable business style.

Wireless Charging

True to its model name, DOOGEE BL9000 equips a 9000mAh built-in battery. Located between the smallest 5000mAh and largest 12000mAh in the big battery series, the capacity of 9000mAh seems a perfect choice for those medium power consumption users. But what makes the public excited is that DOOGEE BL9000 is the first tremendous battery smartphone supporting wireless charging in the world. That's a prominent leap in the handset industry.

Safe and Convenient

The wireless charging function of BL9000 reduces the chaotic cable situation produced by the traditional charging method. This ought to diminish potential safety hazard of traditional charging. The user just needs to place the phone on the wireless panel surface, preventing the interface wear that comes with frequent insertion. For the men who are on continual business trips, DOOGEE BL9000 does a good job. It not only guarantees the ample battery for use but makes it charged more conveniently. Any shared charging plates appeared in hotels, restaurants and other public places will help.

High-end Leather Imitation Design

For the first sight of catching BL9000, the prime discovering is the well-marked rear cover design. Different from BL12000 and BL12000pro (http://bit.ly/2jWhBJM), BL9000's cover is devised with leather grain imitation in smoky black color, which delivers a high-end, steady and luxury business image. For practical use, the imitated leather texture brings extremely comfortable grip to users. This design may harvest a number of business-style phone lovers.

8.0MP Moonlight Selfie

In addition to the 12.0+5.0MP rear cameras, an 8.0MP front-facing lens of BL9000 also deserves to be cherished. In order to capture more natural, clear and noise-free selfies, a soft-light LED flash is introduced. Under the coordination of the soft light and DOOGEE software algorithm, BL9000 produces still further beautiful and brighter selfies, which are, especially, girls' beloved choice.

5V/5A Flash Charging, 10 minutes for 30% Power

DOOGEE BL9000 is designed mainly for the businessman. It is obvious that it houses a huge capacity of 9000mAh huge capacity, which boasts of supporting standby time of more than 700h! The most important issue for a frequent traveller may be the charging problem, and BL9000 totally solves this with a 5V-5A fast charger. This low voltage and high current charger solution largely improves the transmission speed. DOOGEE calls it "Flash Charging". That's because BL9000 is capable of taking 10 minutes to charge 30%, enough for 5 hours of game playing.

Due to an MCU chip inserted into the battery and charger lines, the 5A current can cross the charger smoothly. Compared to the 12V charging condition, this low voltage scheme not only promotes the charging rate but also deals with the heating phenomenon of mobile phones when charging, improving safety to a great extent.

12.0MP SONY IMX486 Rear Camera

One of the dual rear cameras is a 12.0 Megapixel main lens operated by SONY IMX 486. Having to say that IMX486, to an extent, is technologically enhanced comparing to the IMX 386 released two years ago. It houses great features of Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), 1/2.9' effective sensor area and 1.25µm large pixel size. Furthermore, it is said that the aperture of BL9000 main camera will reach f/1.75.

