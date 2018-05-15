

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased at a faster-than-expected pace in March, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index dropped 0.3 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent fall for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was down for finance and insurance, information and communications, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, living and amusement-related services, real estate, retail trade and medical, health care welfare.



Meanwhile, activity was up for business-related services, wholesale trade, transport and postal activities, goods rental and leasing.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index climbed 0.8 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.



