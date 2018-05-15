SHY International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) today released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2018. Financial and Operational Highlights -- Total average net production of 32,900 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day (boepd) for the first quarter of 2018. -- Operating costs per boe of USD 12.40 for the first quarter of 2018. -- Completed the purchase of the Suffield area conventional oil and natural gas assets on January 5, 2018 (Canada). -- Completed the drilling of two infill wells in the Bertam field (Malaysia). -- Received registration as a Malaysian flagged vessel under the applicable Malaysian marine regulations for the Bertam FPSO (Malaysia). -- Net asset value per share of USD 9.1 as at end December 2017 based on 2P reserves, after taking in account the acquisition of the Suffield area assets. -- Progressing plans to list the IPC shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm, with listing expected during June 2018, subject to IPC fulfilling all of the requirements of the Nasdaq Stockholm. -- No material health, safety and environment incidents year to date in 2018. Three months ended March 31 -------------------------------- USD Thousands 2018 2017 -------------------- -------------- ------------- Revenue 115,162 51,932 Gross profit 37,573 17,670 Net result 26,313 4,461 Operating cash flow 76,060 39,675 EBITDA 65,291 39,387 Net debt (net cash) 309,184 (20,082) -------------------- -------------- ------------- Mike Nicholson, IPC's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to announce our first quarter results for 2018. We include for the first time the contribution from our new Canadian business, following the completion of the acquisition of the Suffield area conventional oil and gas assets on January 5, 2018. On April 24, 2018, IPC passed our first anniversary as an independently listed company in Canada and Sweden. Our focus since launching remains unchanged: seeking to deliver operational excellence, demonstrating financial resilience, maximizing the value of our resource base and targeting growth through acquisition. Our vision and strategy from the outset was to use the IPC platform to build a new international upstream company focused on creating long term value for our shareholders, launched at a favorable time in the industry cycle to acquire and grow a significant resource base. We have made excellent progress during 2017 and into early 2018 on all fronts in delivering on that strategy. During the first quarter of 2018, all of our assets continued to perform well with average net production of 32,900 boepd, in line with our Capital Markets Day (CMD) guidance and more than triple our fourth quarter 2017 production levels. First quarter 2018 operating costs were USD 12.40 per boe, in line with guidance. We delivered strong operational and financial performance during the first quarter 2018 with IPC's assets generating significant operating cash flow of USD 76 million. This allowed IPC to reduce net debt from USD 355 million post-completion of the Canadian acquisition to USD 309 million by the end of the first quarter 2018. In Malaysia, the two infill wells drilled on the Bertam field commenced production in January and February 2018. The drilling program was delivered safely and below budget with production in line with pre-drill expectations. The infill wells have more than offset the natural decline in the Bertam field through 2017. We have also taken the decision to approve additional capital expenditure in Malaysia of USD 6.5 million (net) to drill the Keruing (formerly I35) prospect in late 2018, subject to regulatory approval and rig contracting. Best estimate gross unrisked prospective resources are estimated at 7.2 MMboe gross (5.4 MMboe net). The Keruing prospect is only two kilometres from the Bertam field facilities and would be a high value tie back candidate in the success case. Work also continues to mature the next phase of infill drilling for execution in 2019 with two to three potential drilling candidates identified. In Canada, we are preparing for the launch of the first oil drilling campaign in the Suffield area assets since 2014, with six infill wells expected to be completed by the end of 2018. Work runs in parallel to mature additional oil drilling candidates to extend the program into 2019. On the gas side, the immediate focus is on gas optimization efforts to offset natural declines as opposed to new gas drilling and the team is evaluating a wide range of activities over and above those already approved in our 2018 budget that could see additional activity before the year end. IPC also remains proactive in looking for additional acquisition opportunities that we believe can add long term shareholder value." International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on May 15, 2018. The Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are also available on the Corporation's website (www.international-petroleum.com). Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: our intention to continue to implement our strategies to build long-term shareholder value; the benefits of the acquisition of the Suffield area assets; IPC's intention to review future potential growth opportunities; our belief that our resource base will provide feedstock to add to reserves in the future; the ability of our high quality portfolio of assets to provide a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth; the integration of the Suffield-related operations into IPC; organic growth opportunities in France; results of previous infill drilling and the potential for future infill drilling in Malaysia; the drilling of the Keruing prospect in Malaysia and the development options if that drilling is successful; results of 3D seismic survey in France; future development potential of the Suffield operations, including oil drilling and gas optimization; potential acquisition opportunities; estimates of reserves; estimates of contingent resources; estimates of prospective resources; the ability to generate free cash flows and use that cash to repay debt; and future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Statements relating to "reserves", "contingent resources" and "prospective resources" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves and resources can be profitably produced in the future. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

