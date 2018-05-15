The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), announced that it is presenting an IoT Energy Efficiency Forum to highlight IIC members' activities in the energy sector as well as the efficiencies brought about by IIoT. The event will take place at the Nokia Campus and Executive Experience Center (EEC) in Espoo, Finland, along with local partner, Business Finland. IIC member DIMECC is the event's Gold Sponsor.

The forum is focused on four areas of IIoT and energy: (1) energy and utilities; (2) energy efficiency; (3) smart mobility; and (4) smart cities. Keynote topics include, "Role of Digitalization in the Energy and Industrial Revolutions," and "How to Achieve a Truly Digital Plant Refinery."

"New digital technologies like blockchain, AI and new business models of platform economy will shake the foundations of the energy industry, as well as any other industry. Consumers will only pay for what they use and can sell what's left over to other consumers. The role of a traditional energy company will turn into something totally different. Business Finland provides innovation funding, networks and export services for radical ideas and turning them into commercial global products and services. We attract international players and private investments and accelerate new digital ecosystem building in Finland. This country is the best place to co-develop and innovate for the digital era," says Business Finland's Executive Director of Digital Transformation of Finnish industries Pekka Sivonen.

"IIoT is one of the main technology drivers behind new applications in the energy industry," said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, IIC. "Energy efficiency is an asset all countries must develop to ensure safe, trustworthy, reliable and sustainable energy systems. Disruptive technologies are changing business models. IoT technology embedded within city infrastructure continues to change the way energy, water, lighting, heating, ventilation, maintenance and security are supplied."

"We are delighted to host the IIC and its members at the Nokia Executive Experience Center in Espoo. We believe that as an industry we can accelerate the IoT across geographies and technologies. Through dialogue, sharing ideas and innovation we can create more sustainable, productive, and energy efficient solutions for our connected world," said Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software.

The forum will offer presentations, case studies and technology demonstrations designed to help accelerate the adoption of the industrial internet and includes two panels: "Smart Cities, Energy Efficient Solutions," and "Security, Data Analytics Connectivity in the Energy Sector."

The forum features executive speakers and panelists (in the order of the program):

Simo Saynevirta, Vice President, Country Digital Lead, ABB

Ville Mickelsson, Director, Accenture Industry X.0

Michael Thomas, SAS Institute

Jouni Pylvänäinen, Technology Manager, Intelligent Power Grid, Elenia

Kari Mäki, Research Manager, Smart Energy and Transport Solutions, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

Teppo Rantanen, Executive Director, City of Tampere

Soumya Gupta, Head of Verticals and Technical Support, Nokia

Ankur Bhan, Global Head of Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING)

Niko Korte, Senior Manager Digital Business Development, SSAB

Pekka Sivonen, Executive Director, Digital Transformation of Finnish Industries, Business Finland

Reiner Duwe, Sales Manager, EMEA, Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

Marcellus Buchheit, President CEO, Wibu-Systems USA

Dan Isaacs, Director Connected Systems, Xilinx

Shi-Wan Lin, Founder and CEO, Thingswise

Ekaterina Rudina, Sr. System Analyst, Kaspersky Lab

Przemek Tomczak, SVP IoT and Utilities, Kx Systems

The event is complimentary and open to the public, however, registration is required.

The next event in IIC Global Event Series will be held on September 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Business Finland

Business Finland is an accelerator of global growth. We provide innovation funding, networks, export services and attract global players and private investments to build international ecosystems.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

About Industrial Internet Consortium

The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading membership program transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which the world's systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information, visit www.iiconsortium.org.

