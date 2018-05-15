Bigbelly and Future Street Announce Strategic Partnership to Endorse Rapidly Expanding Global Footprint

MUNICH, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigbelly, Inc. and Future Street Ltd. today announced a strategic partnership to support the thriving international growth of the world leading Bigbelly smart waste and recycling system.

Bigbelly has signed a multi-region license agreement with Future Street Ltd. (based in Dublin, Ireland) to deliver a multimillion dollar investment in sales and marketing programs, business development initiatives, regional event participation, and localized strategic operational supports in developing the Bigbelly business across Europe and the Middle East.

"This marks a momentous time for Bigbelly. Our agreement is based on a long-standing partnership and proven success of Future Street's team enabling customers to reap the benefits of our smart waste system," said Brian Phillips, Bigbelly CEO. "This partnership will elevate the worldwide presence of the Bigbelly brand and product, and deliver overall smart waste system market visibility and penetration in a number of key international locations."

Taking advantage of the rapidly growing global footprint, the partnership will directly impact business in many key markets such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as the Middle East and additional territories in Southern and Eastern Europe.

"We look forward to providing strategic financial, sales, marketing, and operational support as well as bringing years of experience in Bigbelly market development to bolster the growth in adoption of the Bigbelly system in markets around the world," said Don Coughlan, Future Street CEO.

Municipalities can learn more by visiting Bigbelly at IFAT this week (May 14-18, 2018) in Munich, Germany. Speak to local representatives, experience a demo, and learn more about the world leading smart waste system, in Hall A5 Booth 207.

About Bigbelly

Bigbelly (www.bigbelly.com) is a prominent Smart City solution provider as the world leader of smart waste and recycling. Deployed across communities, campuses and organizations in over 50 countries, the cloud-connected Bigbelly smart waste and recycling system combines smart, sensing, compacting stations with real-time software. Customers experience up to 80% collection reduction plus cleanliness, operational, economic, and environmental gains with Bigbelly.

About Future Street Ltd.

Future Street Ltd. is funded by the Beauparc Utility Group which has revenues of over €400 million and own and operate leading utility businesses spanning sectors such as domestic and commercial waste management; renewable energy supply; recycling collection and processing; logistics; green fuels and energy recovery.

