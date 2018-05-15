BC Platforms Partners with Google Cloud to Offer Transformational and Scalable Genomic Solutions Worldwide

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms, a world leader in genomic data management and analysis solutions, today announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to deliver its highly scalable integrated genomics and clinical data solutions to hospital and industry partners worldwide. In addition to storage, archiving and calculation capacity, Google Cloud genomics and AI tools, including DeepVariant, will be supported.

BC Platforms offers a unique technology capable of processing thousands of genomes per day, produced using either genotype arrays or next generation sequencing. The introduction of BC Platform's capabilities on Google Cloud will enable better access for pharmaceutical companies to identify biobank data sources across the globe for research and development. With BC Platforms on Google Cloud, healthcare institutions wishing to deliver on the promise of precision medicine on population scale will be able to provide cost effective and actionable patient reports based on genotype array or NGS data.

Jonathan Sheffi, product manager for Biomedical Data at Google Cloud commented: "We are excited to collaborate with BC Platforms to provide their highly scalable and fully integrated service offering in Google Cloud. We expect the integration of our technology capabilities to facilitate the adoption of genomics both in clinical and research settings."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Google Cloud to expand our genomic and clinical data offering in the Google Cloud ecosystem. We are committed to providing highly scalable and integrated solutions to our customers and partners. Our goal is to transform the future of research and clinical practice worldwide in order to drive precision medicine on a population scale."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

