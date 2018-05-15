sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.05.2018 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018

PR Newswire

London, May 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.3
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.2
3BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 3.1
4TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.1
5VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 3.0
6Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.9
7PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.9
8ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
9TotalOil & GasFrance 2.7
10Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.7
11MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.7
12CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.6
13Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.6
14Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.6
15NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.5
16Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.4
17HSBC FinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.4
18Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.3
19Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
20NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.3
21Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.3
22Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.2
23East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
24ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.1
25DNBFinancialsNorway 2.1
26Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.1
27Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.1
28SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.1
29CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
30NomuraFinancialsJapan 2.0
31Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.0
32BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
33PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.0
34CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.0
35INGFinancialsNetherlands 1.9
36Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.8
37TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.8
38Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.8
39CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.8
40Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 1.5
41Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom 1.2
42China MobileTelecommunicationsHong Kong 1.1
Total equity investments96.6
Cash and other net assets3.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018% of Net Assets
Europe32.4
Japan19.0
Asia Pacific17.9
United Kingdom13.0
United States9.4
Latin America2.6
Other2.3
Cash and other net assets3.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials28.8
Health Care17.3
Oil & Gas13.4
Industrials10.3
Consumer Services9.6
Telecommunications8.5
Consumer Goods6.2
Technology2.5
Cash and other net assets3.4
100.0

As at 30 April 2018, the net assets of the Company were £145,087,000.

15 May 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire