EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018
PR Newswire
London, May 14
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2018
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|3
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|4
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|5
|Verizon
|Telecommunications
|United States
|3.0
|6
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.9
|7
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.9
|8
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.9
|9
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.7
|10
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.7
|11
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.7
|12
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|2.6
|13
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|2.6
|14
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Telecommunications
|Singapore
|2.6
|15
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.5
|16
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.4
|17
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|18
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.3
|19
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.3
|20
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.3
|21
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|2.3
|22
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.2
|23
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|24
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.1
|25
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.1
|26
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.1
|27
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.1
|28
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.1
|29
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|30
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.0
|31
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|32
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|33
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.0
|34
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.0
|35
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|1.9
|36
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|1.8
|37
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|1.8
|38
|Alps Electric
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.8
|39
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.8
|40
|Goodbaby International
|Consumer Goods
|China
|1.5
|41
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|1.2
|42
|China Mobile
|Telecommunications
|Hong Kong
|1.1
|Total equity investments
|96.6
|Cash and other net assets
|3.4
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|32.4
|Japan
|19.0
|Asia Pacific
|17.9
|United Kingdom
|13.0
|United States
|9.4
|Latin America
|2.6
|Other
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|3.4
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|28.8
|Health Care
|17.3
|Oil & Gas
|13.4
|Industrials
|10.3
|Consumer Services
|9.6
|Telecommunications
|8.5
|Consumer Goods
|6.2
|Technology
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|3.4
|100.0
As at 30 April 2018, the net assets of the Company were £145,087,000.
15 May 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF