EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2018

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.3 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.2 3 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 3.1 4 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 3.1 5 Verizon Telecommunications United States 3.0 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.9 7 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.9 8 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 9 Total Oil & Gas France 2.7 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.7 11 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.7 12 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.6 13 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.6 14 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.6 15 Nokia Technology Finland 2.5 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.4 17 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.4 18 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.3 19 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

2.3 20 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.3 21 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.3 22 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.2 23 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 24 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.1 25 DNB Financials Norway 2.1 26 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.1 27 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.1 28 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 29 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 30 Nomura Financials Japan 2.0 31 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 32 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.0 33 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.0 34 Celgene Health Care United States 2.0 35 ING Financials Netherlands 1.9 36 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.8 37 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.8 38 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.8 39 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.8 40 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 1.5 41 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 1.2 42 China Mobile Telecommunications Hong Kong 1.1 Total equity investments 96.6 Cash and other net assets 3.4 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 32.4 Japan 19.0 Asia Pacific 17.9 United Kingdom 13.0 United States 9.4 Latin America 2.6 Other 2.3 Cash and other net assets 3.4 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 28.8 Health Care 17.3 Oil & Gas 13.4 Industrials 10.3 Consumer Services 9.6 Telecommunications 8.5 Consumer Goods 6.2 Technology 2.5 Cash and other net assets 3.4 100.0

As at 30 April 2018, the net assets of the Company were £145,087,000.

15 May 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF