WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.05.2018 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018

PR Newswire

London, May 14

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1ENIOil & GasItaly 3.5
2TotalOil & GasFrance 3.4
3PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 3.3
4Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.3
5Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.1
6TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.1
7BayerHealth CareGermany 3.0
8NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.9
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
10BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.9
11Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 2.8
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.7
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
14Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.6
15LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.6
16CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.6
17BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.5
18Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.5
19Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.5
20BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
21IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.4
22E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.3
23MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.3
24Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.3
25DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
26RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.3
27OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.2
28TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark 2.2
29AirbusIndustrialsFrance 2.2
30SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.2
31Danske BankFinancialsDenmark 2.2
32MediobancaFinancialsItaly 2.2
33OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.1
34Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.1
35GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.1
36ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.0
37AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 1.9
38DIAConsumer ServicesSpain 1.9
39OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.8
Total equity investments98.2
Cash and other net assets1.8
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018% of Net Assets
France17.5
Germany17.5
Netherlands11.9
Switzerland10.3
Spain7.9
Denmark6.4
Italy5.7
Norway5.1
Finland4.7
Ireland4.4
Sweden2.5
Belgium2.2
Poland2.1
Cash and other net assets1.8
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018% of Net Assets
Financials22.4
Industrials18.5
Health Care14.0
Oil & Gas12.8
Consumer Services11.3
Telecommunications7.4
Consumer Goods6.6
Technology2.9
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net assets1.8
100.0

As at 30 April 2018, the net assets of the Company were £434,664,000.

15 May 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© 2018 PR Newswire