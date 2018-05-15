The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.5 2 Total Oil & Gas France 3.4 3 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.3 4 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.3 5 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.1 6 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.1 7 Bayer Health Care Germany 3.0 8 Nokia Technology Finland 2.9 9 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 10 BBVA Financials Spain 2.9 11 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.8 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.7 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 14 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.6 15 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.6 16 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.6 17 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.5 18 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.5 19 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.5 20 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.4 21 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.4 22 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 23 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.3 24 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.3 25 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 26 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.3 27 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.2 28 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 2.2 29 Airbus Industrials France 2.2 30 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.2 31 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.2 32 Mediobanca Financials Italy 2.2 33 Orange Telecommunications France 2.1 34 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.1 35 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.1 36 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.0 37 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 1.9 38 DIA Consumer Services Spain 1.9 39 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.8 Total equity investments 98.2 Cash and other net assets 1.8 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018 % of Net Assets France 17.5 Germany 17.5 Netherlands 11.9 Switzerland 10.3 Spain 7.9 Denmark 6.4 Italy 5.7 Norway 5.1 Finland 4.7 Ireland 4.4 Sweden 2.5 Belgium 2.2 Poland 2.1 Cash and other net assets 1.8 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 22.4 Industrials 18.5 Health Care 14.0 Oil & Gas 12.8 Consumer Services 11.3 Telecommunications 7.4 Consumer Goods 6.6 Technology 2.9 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net assets 1.8 100.0

As at 30 April 2018, the net assets of the Company were £434,664,000.

15 May 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP