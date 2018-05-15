The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2018
PR Newswire
London, May 14
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.5
|2
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.4
|3
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.3
|4
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|5
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.1
|6
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.1
|7
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.0
|8
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.9
|9
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|10
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.9
|11
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.8
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.7
|13
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.6
|14
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.6
|15
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.6
|16
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|17
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.5
|18
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|19
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.5
|20
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.4
|21
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.4
|22
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|23
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.3
|24
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.3
|25
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.3
|26
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.3
|27
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.2
|28
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|2.2
|29
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.2
|30
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.2
|31
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.2
|32
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|2.2
|33
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.1
|34
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.1
|35
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.1
|36
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.0
|37
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|1.9
|38
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|1.9
|39
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.8
|Total equity investments
|98.2
|Cash and other net assets
|1.8
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|17.5
|Germany
|17.5
|Netherlands
|11.9
|Switzerland
|10.3
|Spain
|7.9
|Denmark
|6.4
|Italy
|5.7
|Norway
|5.1
|Finland
|4.7
|Ireland
|4.4
|Sweden
|2.5
|Belgium
|2.2
|Poland
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|1.8
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|22.4
|Industrials
|18.5
|Health Care
|14.0
|Oil & Gas
|12.8
|Consumer Services
|11.3
|Telecommunications
|7.4
|Consumer Goods
|6.6
|Technology
|2.9
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|1.8
|100.0
As at 30 April 2018, the net assets of the Company were £434,664,000.
15 May 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP