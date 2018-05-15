Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity

15 May 2018

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

Milamber Ventures plc (NEX: MLVP) announces that the Company has issued a total of 4,751,392 new shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), comprising 3,665,837 Ordinary Shares issued in settlement of services to the Company and other obligations valued at £425,663, and 1,085,555 Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to cash subscriptions totalling £97,700.

The issues were as follows:

Goldvista Properties Limited - 833,333 Ordinary Shares issued at 12 pence per share in consideration amounting to £100,000 for Milamber's purchase of Essential Learning Co., as originally announced on 29 December 2017.

Andy Hasoon - 555,555 Ordinary Shares issued at 9 pence per share for services valued at £50,000.00.

James Drace-Francis - 530,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 9 pence per share. for £47,700 in cash and 318,650 shares issued at a weighted average price of 9.61 pence per share for services valued at £30,615.94.

Ajyal Group Limited - 555,555 Ordinary Shares issued at 9 pence per share for £50,000 in cash.

Bill Hughes - 164,474 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services valued at £26,315.79.

Amit Burman - 241,436 Ordinary Shares issued at a weighted average price of 9.79 pence per share for services valued at £30,615.94.

Stuart Irvine - 375,117 Ordinary Shares issued at a weighted average price of 9.69 pence per share for services valued at £36,333.34.

Anthony Bezzina - 480,843 Ordinary Shares issued at a weighted average price of 10.66 pence per share for services valued at £51,250.

NGT Enterprises - 71,429 Ordinary Shares issued at 10.5 pence per share for services valued at £7,500.

Tim Moore - 625,000 Ordinary Shares issued at 16 pence per share for services valued at £100,000.

As a result of the issues referred to above, the beneficial owners of Ordinary Shares amounting to 3% or more of the net issued Share Capital of the Company are now as follows:

Andrew Hasoon 1,742,932 Ordinary Shares 12.3%

James Drace-Francis 1,318,650 Ordinary Shares 9.3%

Tim Moore 1,031,811 Ordinary Shares 7.3%

Mark Woodcock 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares 7.1%

Goldvista Properties Limited 833,333 Ordinary Shares 5.9%

Ajyal Group Limited 555,555 Ordinary Shares 3.9%

Anthony Bezzina 530,843 Ordinary Shares 3.8%

Anastasia Bloom 424,387 Ordinary Shares 3.0%

Gravity Investment Group is no longer interested in Ordinary Shares representing 3% or more of the current issued share capital of the Company. The Directors are interested in 2,020,810 Ordinary Shares, representing 14.3% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The proceeds of the subscriptions will be used for general working capital purposes.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it now has 14,129,952 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 959,215 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 14,129,952 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

