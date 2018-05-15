BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Appointment of Mineral Technologies & Lycopodium for PFS
PR Newswire
London, May 15
AIM and Media Release
15 May 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Change in Director Interests
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of partners Mineral Technologies and Lycopodium to deliver the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company's Toliara mineral sands project (Toliara Sands Project) in the south-west of Madagascar.
Mineral Technologies and Lycopodium have strategically aligned to bring together industry leading innovation and technical and project delivery skills to support Base Resources in delivery of the world class Toliara Sands Project PFS. As a team, Mineral Technologies and Lycopodium have previously undertaken studies and projects in minerals sands, including previous work on the Toliara Sands Project, and are known throughout Africa for delivery of robust and fit for purpose mineral processing plants.
Base Resources anticipates PFS completion in the March quarter of 2019. The PFS will build on the considerable body of work completed by previous owners of the Toliara Sands Project and together form the foundations of an accelerated feasibility study program that aims to advance the project toward a decision to proceed to construction in the second half of 2019.
ENDS.
