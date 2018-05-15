

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the first half of fiscal year 2017/18 increased by about 58% to 186 million euros from the previous year's 118 million euros.



The operating return on capital employed (ROCE) increased by 10.4 % in the previous year to 14.9 %, primarily due to the improved operating results.



Revenues increased to 5.770 billion euros from the prior year's 5.428 billion euros, due to higher copper prices.



IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) from continuing operations totaled 207 million euros in the first half of 2017/18 compared to 251 million euros last year. Due to the sale of Segment Flat Rolled Products, which is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities, Aurubis is disclosing this segment as discontinued operations for the first time in its interim report, pursuant to IFRS 5.



Aurubis said it is continuing to press ahead with the implementation of its 'Growth, Efficiency & Responsibility' strategy.



The 'Future Complex Metallurgy' (FCM) growth project, with a total investment volume of approximately 320 million euros, is currently in the basic engineering phase. Aurubis will expand its possibilities for processing raw materials through the project. At the same time, FCM is decreasing throughput times for precious metals and reducing capacity bottlenecks at the Hamburg site. After the construction and start-up phases, the project is expected to yield a contribution to earnings (EBITDA) of approximately € 80 million per year beginning in fiscal year 2022/23.



The second major pillar of the Aurubis strategy is the efficiency enhancement program. Here, the company also made further progress with the implementation in the first half of 2017/18, and is thereby fully on track to achieve the planned project success of 30 million euros for fiscal year 2017/18. All efficiency measures are expected to jointly result in project success of 200 million euros by fiscal year 2019/20.



In comparison with the first half-year, Aurubis expects no serious changes in either the raw material markets or the product markets until the end of fiscal year 2017/18.



For the second half of 2017/18, the company anticipates a satisfactory supply of copper concentrates and corresponding treatment and refining charges. In addition, Aurubis expects a fundamentally stable copper scrap market. However, metal prices declining at short notice could lead to a tightening of the market with decreasing refining charges. The company also predicts that prices will remain stable at a high level for its sulfuric acid products in the coming months.



For the current fiscal year, Aurubis expects the volume of copper concentrates processed to be higher than the previous year, with high plant availability. For cathode production, the company anticipates a production volume higher than in the previous year.



Aurubis expects good sales of rod and a stable, high level of demand for shapes for the coming months. For flat rolled products, the company predicts continued high demand, particularly for premium products such as high-performance alloys and tin-coated strip.



As a result of the positive business development in the first half of 2017/18, the Group increased its full-year forecast for the operating EBT in the current fiscal year 2017/18: The Aurubis Group now expects a moderately higher operating EBT compared to the previous year - that is, an increase between 5.1 and 15.0 %. The company additionally anticipates an operating ROCE at the previous year's level for the current fiscal year, or a deviation of one percentage point at the most. Previously, Aurubis expected an operating EBT at the prior-year level for fiscal year 2017/18 and a slightly lower operating ROCE as compared to the previous year.



Jürgen Schachler, Executive Board Chairman of Aurubis AG, reaffirms the recently increased forecast for fiscal year 2017/18: 'We are aware that some positive conditions could weaken in the medium term, but with an exceptionally strong first half of 2017/18 behind us, we are optimistic about the second half of our fiscal year.'



