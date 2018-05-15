New Branch Office in the Nihonbashi Life Science Hub to Act as Foothold for Growing and Long-Term Presence in Japan and the Asian Markets

Promethera Biosciences SA, a global innovator in cell-based medicines and liver diseases, today announced the foundation of a new branch office in Tokyo, Promethera Biosciences Japan Branch Ltd. Establishing a branch office in Japan marks the starting point for building a strong presence of Promethera in Japan first, initially focusing on increased Business Development, Investor Relations activities and expansion of its business and products pipeline in Japan, this presence will also address the Asian markets as a second step

"Today, we took another significant step as a global innovator in the liver disease space and are consistently pursuing our vision and strategy. Adding a local presence in Japan, in addition to our corporate headquarters and growing product development organization in Belgium, our US operations and manufacturing center of excellence in the North Carolina Research Triangle, as well as our newly announced Swiss subsidiary Baliopharm AG represents a key milestone for Promethera in continuing to establish an international footprint," commented John Tchelingerian, PhD, President CEO of Promethera Biosciences SA.

The Asian markets, and particularly the Japanese one, regard cell therapy positively and represent a special opportunity for Promethera's products and corporate development activities. The Company has benefitted from the positive climate in Japan and South Korea in the past and was able to attract a significant set of both strategic and institutional investors from these prominent countries in cell therapies, including Mitsui Co. Global Investment, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd., Cell Innovation Partners, L.P., Shibuya Corporation and Shinsei Corporate Investment from Japan, and LifeLiver Co., Ltd. from South Korea. Promethera is committed to build on these strong initial ties and continue expanding its network in Japan, South Korea and the wider Asian region.

About Promethera Biosciences

Promethera Biosciences is a global innovator in liver therapeutics whose mission is to enable patients to overcome acute and chronic liver diseases. Our lead clinical program, derived from our patented cell technology platform HepaStem, is designed to benefit from its immune-modulatory and anti-fibrotic properties. In addition to our cell-based pipeline we develop antibody technologies, such as the anti-TNF-R1 antibody Atrosimab, to complement and diversify our therapeutic options. We are a team of international experts operating out of R&D and GMP facilities in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and Durham, NC, USA.

Promethera, HepaStem, H2stem, Cytonet, Heparesc are all registered trademarks of the PROMETHERA group.

