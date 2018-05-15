sprite-preloader
Navamedic ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting in Navamedic ASA will take place on Thursday 7 June 2017 at 14.00 at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
Please find attached the annual report.
Notice of the meeting, has been distributed directly to all shareholders with known address.
All relevant documents can be found on www.navamedic.com (http://www.navamedic.com).

For further information please contact:
CEO Tom Rönnlund
E-mail: tom.ronnlund@navamedic.com (mailto:tom.ronnlund@navamedic.com)
Mobile: +46 727 320 321

Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/136020/R/2192390/848861.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire

