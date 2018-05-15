sprite-preloader
15.05.2018
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Jackpotjoy PLC announces First Quarter Results

  • Results for the Three Months ended 31 March 2018
  • Gaming revenue up 13% year-on-year
  • Trading in line with expectations

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2018.

Financial summary


Three months ended
31 March 2018
(£m)

Three months ended
31 March 2017
(£m)

Reported Change(%)

Gaming revenue

80.7

71.4

13

Net loss (as reported under IFRS)

(7.7)

(15.3)

50

Adjusted EBITDA1

27.1

29.2

(7)

Adjusted net income1

21.4

20.8

3

Operating cash flows

24.4

23.3

5

Diluted net loss per share2

(0.10)

(0.21)

52

Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2

0.29

0.28

4

Financial highlights for first quarter

-Good financial performance

  • Gaming revenue rose 13% year-on-year, supported by 7% revenue growth in the Jackpotjoy3 segment and 35% revenue growth in Vera&John
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 7% year-on-year reflecting the planned increase in marketing costs and the application of point of consumption tax to
  • gross gaming revenue ('POC2') in the UK from Q4 2017
  • Adjusted net income1 increased 3% year-on-year principally due to a decrease in interest expense following the debt refinancing in Q4 2017

-Strong ongoing cash generation

  • Operating cash flow of £24.4 million, an increase of 5% year-on-year, and 33p of operating cash flow per share2
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 to cash conversion of 90%
  • Free cash flow4 of £24.7 million
  • Adjusted net debt5 of £379.9 million (compared to £387.3 million at 31 December 2017) and adjusted net leverage ratio6 of 3.57x

· After a solid start to 2018, and strong double-digit revenue growth, the outlook is positive for the full-year and the Group is trading in line with expectations

Enquiries

Jackpotjoy plc

Jason Holden

Director of Investor Relations

jason.holden@jpj.com

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

+44 (0) 7812 142118

Jackpotjoy Group

Amanda Brewer

Vice President of Corporate Communications

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

+1 416 720 8150

Media Enquires

Finsbury

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

James Leviton, Andy Parnis

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0411O_1-2018-5-14.pdf

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS the company news service from the London Stock Exchange



© 2018 ACCESSWIRE