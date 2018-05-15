Jackpotjoy PLC announces First Quarter Results

Results for the Three Months ended 31 March 2018

Gaming revenue up 13% year-on-year

Trading in line with expectations

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2018.

Financial summary





Three months ended

31 March 2018

(£m) Three months ended

31 March 2017

(£m) Reported Change(%) Gaming revenue 80.7 71.4 13 Net loss (as reported under IFRS) (7.7) (15.3) 50 Adjusted EBITDA1 27.1 29.2 (7) Adjusted net income1 21.4 20.8 3 Operating cash flows 24.4 23.3 5 Diluted net loss per share2 (0.10) (0.21) 52 Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2 0.29 0.28 4

Financial highlights for first quarter

-Good financial performance

Gaming revenue rose 13% year-on-year, supported by 7% revenue growth in the Jackpotjoy 3 segment and 35% revenue growth in Vera&John

segment and 35% revenue growth in Vera&John Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 7% year-on-year reflecting the planned increase in marketing costs and the application of point of consumption tax to

decreased 7% year-on-year reflecting the planned increase in marketing costs and the application of point of consumption tax to gross gaming revenue ('POC2') in the UK from Q4 2017

Adjusted net income1 increased 3% year-on-year principally due to a decrease in interest expense following the debt refinancing in Q4 2017

-Strong ongoing cash generation

Operating cash flow of £24.4 million, an increase of 5% year-on-year, and 33p of operating cash flow per share 2

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to cash conversion of 90%

to cash conversion of 90% Free cash flow 4 of £24.7 million

of £24.7 million Adjusted net debt5 of £379.9 million (compared to £387.3 million at 31 December 2017) and adjusted net leverage ratio6 of 3.57x

· After a solid start to 2018, and strong double-digit revenue growth, the outlook is positive for the full-year and the Group is trading in line with expectations

Enquiries Jackpotjoy plc Jason Holden Director of Investor Relations

