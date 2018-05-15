Jackpotjoy PLC announces First Quarter Results

- Results for the Three Months ended 31 March 2018
- Gaming revenue up 13% year-on-year
- Trading in line with expectations
LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results of the Jackpotjoy group (the "Group") for the three months ended 31 March 2018.
Financial summary
Three months ended
Three months ended
Reported Change(%)
Gaming revenue
80.7
71.4
13
Net loss (as reported under IFRS)
(7.7)
(15.3)
50
Adjusted EBITDA1
27.1
29.2
(7)
Adjusted net income1
21.4
20.8
3
Operating cash flows
24.4
23.3
5
Diluted net loss per share2
(0.10)
(0.21)
52
Diluted adjusted net income per share1,2
0.29
0.28
4
Financial highlights for first quarter
-Good financial performance
- Gaming revenue rose 13% year-on-year, supported by 7% revenue growth in the Jackpotjoy3 segment and 35% revenue growth in Vera&John
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 7% year-on-year reflecting the planned increase in marketing costs and the application of point of consumption tax to
- gross gaming revenue ('POC2') in the UK from Q4 2017
- Adjusted net income1 increased 3% year-on-year principally due to a decrease in interest expense following the debt refinancing in Q4 2017
-Strong ongoing cash generation
- Operating cash flow of £24.4 million, an increase of 5% year-on-year, and 33p of operating cash flow per share2
- Adjusted EBITDA1 to cash conversion of 90%
- Free cash flow4 of £24.7 million
- Adjusted net debt5 of £379.9 million (compared to £387.3 million at 31 December 2017) and adjusted net leverage ratio6 of 3.57x
· After a solid start to 2018, and strong double-digit revenue growth, the outlook is positive for the full-year and the Group is trading in line with expectations
Enquiries
Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations
jason.holden@jpj.com
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
+44 (0) 7812 142118
Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer
Vice President of Corporate Communications
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
+1 416 720 8150
Media Enquires
Finsbury
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
James Leviton, Andy Parnis
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0411O_1-2018-5-14.pdf
SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS the company news service from the London Stock Exchange