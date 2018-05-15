

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's GDP data. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent rise seen in the fourth quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the greenback, the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen.



The euro was worth 130.97 against the yen, 0.8797 against the pound, 1.1935 against the franc and 1.1920 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



