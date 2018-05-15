

Appointment of Finance Director



Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX: CCS, 'Crossword'), the technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Michelle Dowd as Finance Director to help drive Crossword's next stage of growth. Mary takes up her appointment on 16(th) May, 2018 and it is expected that she will join Crossword's Board of Directors at the next Board meeting in June and there will be a further announcement in this respect.



Mary was most recently Chief Operating Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and previously Chief Financial Officer at Cordium Consulting Group Limited ('Cordium'), a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance services with operations in London, Hong Kong, Malta, New York, Boston & San Francisco. She had previously been Financial Controller at Hedgestart Partners LLP which was acquired by Cordium, a private equity backed company. Mary was previously Finance Director of Oddbins Limited, the high street wine merchants with a turnover of £170m and 1,200 employees, and Thermocore Medical Limited, a start-up operation in the medical device field.



Mary has over 20 years' experience of working alongside business leaders. She has demonstrated a track record of managing finance teams to ensure timely delivery of financial information to all stakeholders, providing clear leadership, process improvement, and excellent communication. She also brings to Crossword extensive experience of working in acquisitive businesses and providing transactional support.



Mary's areas of expertise include global finance operations, strategic planning, team building and leadership, project management, accounting management, stakeholder engagement, optimising use of key performance indicators to drive business performance, data interrogation, budgeting and forecasting, profit and loss, negotiation, cash flow, risk management, continuous process improvement, bank relations and insurance relations.



Mary graduated from University College Galway, Ireland and has a post graduate diploma in Business Studies from the same university. She became a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in 1996.



Tom Ilube, Crossword CEO, said:



'Crossword is delighted to appoint a finance director with Mary's considerable experience. I was particularly drawn to Mary's direct experience of working for companies with international operations as I expect this to be important to Crossword's plans.'



Mary Dowd said:



'I was attracted to Crossword because of its ambitious growth plans and incredibly strong leadership team. Crossword's role in helping universities commercialise its intellectual property is extremely relevant in the current market, and I am looking forward to helping Crossword achieve its full potential'.



About Crossword



Crossword is a technology transfer company specialising in cyber security.



Crossword works with universities who undertake advanced cyber security research in order to take their research through productisation to market.



